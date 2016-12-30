Martinborough’s kodak moments

By Beckie Wilson

The competition Showcasing summer in Martinborough is back again with a new category.

Martinborough Village is calling for people taking to Martinborough this summer to enter their photos showcasing the area.

From New Year’s Day people can email their photo entries to Martinborough Village, and can do so until the end of February. The overall winner will claim a night for two in a lakeside cottage at Pepper Parehua, and will be announced at a prizegiving on March 19, next year.

Trish Higginson and Karina Hailwood started the competition through their website and Facebook page three years ago after seeing the Dominion Post’s photo competition, and thought Martinborough could do the same.

“It’s bringing out the unique aspects of our community,” Mrs Higginson said.

“It has brought the spotlight into Martinborough more than I thought it would.”

The first competition has 230 entries, and this years competition have over 300.

In the past they had a range of entries from people fishing on the coast, to animals, and even a photobombing goat. It’s showcasing the region more, and showing people it’s not just about wine anymore but there’s more events and reasons for people to visit the area.

In the past people visiting from Wellington and even Australia have entered.

“This year we have so much local business support that we had to create more categories to meet the number of prizes,” Mrs Higginson said.

The categories are first, second and third overall, people’s choice, best sunrise/sunset, most vibrant, best animal, best children, and a new category for up and coming photographers under 13 years old. Photos can be of anything from time spent at wineries, restaurants, camping, river, and cycling.