MANGHAM,  Varah Allott (MICK).

Varah Allott (MICK).

Formerly of Masterton, lately of Rotorua. Aged 92, Mick passed away from a chronic case of old age, having lived a full life with his beloved wife Phyllis of 63 years. Phyllis pre-deceased him by just 15 days. Beloved father of Diane (Kawerau), Gail and Pebbs (Australia) and Michael and Joss (Rotorua). Adored MICK of grandsons Stacey and Wade. All communications c/- Osborne’s Funeral Directors, PO Box 926, Rotorua.

Mick’s funeral will be at 2pm, Friday 15th September, at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala St, Rotorua.

Phyllis and Mick, united in love. Two hearts together, now and forever.