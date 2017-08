MANGHAM, Phyllis Zita Matilda.

Passed away peacefully with her family around her on Sunday 27th August 2017. Loved Wife of Mick. Loved Mother to Diane, Gail and Pebbs, and Michael. Loved Mangy to Stacey and Wade.

A service for Phyllis will be held in The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, on Wednesday August 30th at 2:00pm.