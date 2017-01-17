Man forgotten in Masterton court cell

A man was left in the court cells in Masterton over the weekend after being forgotten following a bail appearance on Saturday.

It wasn’t until two days later on Monday morning that the man was discovered by Police and court staff.

He appeared in court on Saturday morning on a breach of bail charge and was granted bail by the sitting Justice of the Peace.

Wairarapa Police Area Commander Inspector Donna Howard said the man was “immediately seen by a doctor and then returned home to his family”.

“The priority is to determine how this happened and to continue to support the man and his family,” she said.

“Police have apologised to the man and his family for the distress caused.

“We are working with the Ministry of Justice and Police have also referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.”

Police have commenced internal investigations.

More information will be in tomorrow’s edition of the Wairarapa Times-Age.