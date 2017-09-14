Mama Duck’s new home

On a rural property in south Featherston, lives a paradise duck with a personality so large, it deserves its own powder room with a gold star on the door.

The gold star of course would read, “Mama Duck” – the name given to the creature by the Alexander family.

Featherston mother of two Lana Alexander said a few weeks ago, the paradise duck had flown to their property “side-by-side” with her grandparent’s car, and had stayed with them ever since.

“She follows the kids everywhere.

“She’s on the tramp with them, she’s in the house, out in the paddock with the calves and the sheep.

“She’s hilarious.”

But as much joy as Mama Duck has brought to the Alexander family, Mrs Alexander can’t help but feel that she might be someone’s pet, and may be missed.

“She’s just very friendly, which is why we think she’s someone’s pet.”

“And if she is someone’s pet, we would love for her to be reunited.”

The fondest moment Mama Duck has shared with the family was when she was caught jumping on the trampoline with the Alexander children, Hunter, 7, and Maggie, 3.

“My husband and I were sitting inside with our accountant and the kids were laughing and laughing, so we all turned around and were like, oh my gosh, she’s on the tramp with the kids.

“The kids were jumping so high and she just sat there getting bounced up and down – it was just so funny.”

Another of Mama Duck’s favourite pastimes is perching on the roof of Mrs Alexander’s husband’s ute, or on the roof of their house, quacking.

“She wakes us up at 4am every morning honking and squeaking on the roof.

“Hopefully there is someone out there who can rehome her and love her.”

Mama Duck also enjoys strutting angrily about the driveway when strangers come to visit, running around with her head down pecking at their tyres.

“As soon as you come home, or someone turns up, she’s like a guard dog. She’s so funny.”

Her behaviour reminded Mrs Alexander of “parameduck”, the paradise duck who was caught wreaking havoc at the Wairarapa Hospital ambulance bay in June, pecking the tyres of incoming ambulances.

“Just the way she acts reminds me of that… but she is so lovely too.

“She loves the kids, and she taps on the window when she wants to come inside.”