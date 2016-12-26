Making movies: hi-tech cinemas on the way

By Hayley Gastmeier

Kuripuni will soon be home to a new tapas restaurant and boutique movie theatre, where film-goers can expect the ultimate movie experience.

The complex will include two cinemas equipped with the latest technology, with La-z Boy-type seats that can vibrate in sync with the action in the movie.

The Endeavour Concepts project is in construction on the corner of Queen St and Crayne St, which was once occupied by Kuripuni Autos as well as a tile shop.

Developer David Borman expects it to be finished in April or May next year.

Mr Borman said each theatre would comprise a wall-to-wall screen, 6m by 10m.

Wide aisles and tiered seating means “everyone gets a prime view”, and each of the 45 luxury automatic chairs would feature a table and drink holder.

The project – with a price tag upwards of $2million – would “be another asset for Kuripuni”, Mr Borman said.

“There’s a waiting list for tenants [in the village] so people want to be here.

“And it’s good to have a number of different restaurants in one area – something to suit everyone.”

The main entrance to the complex will be on Crayne St.

Inside, patrons will encounter a large curved bar and paraphernalia from film classics.

Mr Borman said some of the ceiling would be lined with salvaged timber from the King Street Live building.

He said patrons would be treated to impeccable sound, with the cinema acoustics designed by top sound engineers.

Both blockbuster and festival films would be screened and tickets would be “competitively priced”.

“There will be the tapas restaurant so people can have a meal before they go in, with the option of taking it in to the cinema with them, along with drinks.”

Mr Borman said a large foyer with leather-seated booths would cater for pre-theatre drinks or private functions.

There would also be the option of hiring out a theatre or the entire venue for sport or racing screenings, lectures, or comedy shows, he said.

“At certain events we’ll offer table service.

“We’re also keeping elderly people in mind as we’ll set aside a day now and then for the rest homes to come in.”

The tapas restaurant would loosely resemble Al Brown’s Depot, in Auckland, with about ten “small plates” designed to go hand-in-hand with socialising.

The restaurant will open up out onto a large deck, where clear roofing and an “architecturally designed veranda” will cater for outdoor dining.