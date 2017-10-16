Macalister, Raymond (Ray).

Macalister,

Raymond (Ray).

Peacefully surrounded by family at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton on 14th October 2017 aged 88 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Alma. Loved brother of Lorna (Deceased), Pauline (Deceased), Nola, and Bob. A very special uncle to Kim & Frank Jones. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Glenwood Masonic “Patients Welfare Fund” which may be left at the service would be appreciated. A very special thank-you to Donna & Gerald. Also a special thank-you to the management and staff of Glenwood Masonic for your wonderful care of Ray. Messages may be sent to PO Box 14629 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241.

Friends are invited to give thanks for Ray’s life in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Thursday 19th October at 11.00am followed by burial at Clareville Cemetery.



Masterton