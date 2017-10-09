LYNCH, Warren Eric (Stan).

LYNCH,

Warren Eric (Stan).

Of Kapiti (formerly of Upper Hutt, Wellington and Mount Crawford). On 5th October 2017, suddenly at work, after a long battle with heart disease. Aged 57 years. Loved partner of “H” (and Antz). Loved father of Sam, Katie, and Sinead. Loved son of Martin (Pop). Loved and cherished brother and brother in-law of Corrinne & Bruce Oliver. Loved uncle of Leah, Ange, Darryl (Stan’s “mini me”), Harley, Richard, Shane, Chance Hukarere; Ross, and Colleen. Stan will be at his home until Thursday for anyone wanting to come and share a story, all are welcome. Messages and tributes can be left at www.heavenaddress.com.

A celebration to send off Stan in style will be held at Southward Car Museum, Otaihanga Road Paraparaumu, on Thursday 12 October at 2 pm followed by private cremation.

Kapiti Coast

Funeral Home

FDANZ – NZIFH 04-2985168