Luna ready for reggae giants

By Emily Norman

UB40 are coming to town, and there’s a way you can catch the show for free.

Luna Estate in Martinborough will be hosting about 5000 reggae lovers the day after New Year’s for the concert, and they are looking for 30 volunteers to help with the festivities.

Lisa Howard executive chef and director of Luna Kitchen and Luna Estate is “incredibly excited” for the day.

Luna Estate, at the site of the old Alana Estate in South Wairarapa has only been open for a few weeks, but the vineyard is already making a name for itself among food, wine, and music lovers.

“With UB40 coming in, not only does it launch the new Luna Estate, but it also showcases Martinborough and Wairarapa,” Miss Howard said.

“We stuck our hand up and said, we’d like to have them – they’ve actually been here before to Martinborough a few years back.

“Since then, we’ve had Fat Freddy’s Drop as well, but UB40 really wanted to come back to Martinborough so that is really exciting for us.”

The UB40 concert is part of the Red Red Wine Vineyard Tour that sold out venues across the country this year.

It will feature the original members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue.

UB40 reaped huge success over a period of 30 years from 1979 to 2008, with #1 albums, multiple gold and platinum selling albums, Grammy nominations, 4 worldwide #1 hits and more than 70 million in sales.

The band’s chart hits include Red Red Wine, Cherry Oh Baby, Kingston Town, (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, I Got You Babe, One in Ten, Rat in Mi Kitchen, If It Happens Again, and Homely Girl.

Miss Howard said she was looking for 30 able-bodied volunteers to help on the day with duties such as serving alcohol, picking up rubbish, restocking the shelves, and walking around with sunscreen and bottles of water.

“If anyone wants to be a volunteer, they get to go to the concert for free,” she said.

“We’d be so happy to have them.

“There’s a variety of different jobs, but it’s also a chance for volunteers to enjoy a great concert.”

Miss Howard said the voluntary roles would be “first in, first served” and that volunteers would have to be “able-bodied, responsible” and alcohol-free on the day.

To apply for a volunteering role contact [email protected]

Tickets for the event are available to purchase on Eventfinda, with the concert running from 3pm until 9pm on Monday January 2.