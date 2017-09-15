LOVETT, Peter Thomas (Dad).

LOVETT,

Peter Thomas (Dad).

Suddenly on 12 September 2017. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Megan. Loved Dad of Wade, and Annalise, and father-in-law of Ants.

“We love you so much and we will miss you forever”.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton on Tuesday 19th September 2017 at 11.00am followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Lovett family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or left on Peter’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz