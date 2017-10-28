LOGGING TRUCK OPERATORS

LOGGING TRUCK OPERATORS

Due to increased growth within our company we are seeking to employ full time truck operators at our Masterton Hub.

McCarthy Transport is one of the largest privately owned Log Logistic companies in the lower North Island, and have hubs based in Masterton, Wanganui and Karioi.

Successful applicants will be subjected to a pre-employment health check. All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug and alcohol testing, with random testing throughout your employment.

We offer:

• Extensive on the job training – get paid to train

• Free life insurance and free trauma insurance after 3 years of continuous service

• Free company uniform

• Recognition of service milestones

• Guaranteed 40 hours per week

• Special deals on loans from ASB

• Competitive hourly rates

• A positive culture and work environment

• Advanced and modern technology to work with

If you have:

1 A clean class five full driver’s license

2 Excellent driving skills, both on highway and off highway

3 A great attitude with strong work ethics

4 If you are reliable and punctual

5 Good communication skills, both oral and written

6 A knowledge of rural Wairarapa is desirable, but not essential

If you are looking for an exciting and challenging career with a positive and growing company, and the chance to work with a vibrant team of professionals then forward your CV to [email protected]

call in to our office at 22 Pakihi Road, Waingawa or phone Jody 06 370 0856 for a job application form.

Remuneration will be in accordance with qualifications and experience. Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.

PROUD PEOPLE LOYAL SERVICE