Little Lazarus on the loose

By Hayley Gastmeier

[email protected]

The cat that made headlines last year for bouncing back from near death has gone missing.

Lazarus the kitten was in a sorry state when she was dropped off at South Wairarapa Veterinary Services, Featherston, in December last year.

After being nourished back to life, she was given a “forever home” in Carterton after being adopted by Marisa McLuckie and Benjamin Madden.

The couple opted to rename the female feline Lagertha after the Viking queen — calling her Luggy for short.

“We decided to give her a more feminine name, but it needed to be something strong since she had such a rough start in life.”

But the couple’s happy family ending has since been shattered.

“After six months with us, our beloved Luggy has alas gone missing.”

Ms McLuckie and Mr Madden last saw their “fur baby” on Saturday night, June 17.

The pair, who live on Brooklyn Rd, said the disappearance was “extremely out of character” for Luggy, who has a distinctive white moustache.

“She was very much our shadow and always came home for dinner and cuddles.

“She never wandered too far off the property, just along the footpath a few houses down to play with the neighbour’s kitten and did not show any inclination to explore further as she loved her home so much as it is perfectly suited to a young energetic kitten with lots of trees to climb and bushes to play in.

“She always came when we called. Always.”

Ms McLuckie and Mr Madden said Luggy was booked in to be desexed and microchipped next month.

“She might be out looking for love, although she was not yet showing any signs of being on heat.

“The other possibility is that someone saw how cute she is and took her home,” they said.

The couple have been busy trying to find their lost pet, having put up posters and carrying out a local letterbox drops.

They have also contacted “every local vet” and lost pet registers on social media.

“We are devastated. It’s so cold out and she’s still so tiny and inexperienced.”

Despite their best efforts, the couple could not get Luggy to keep her collar on so she isn’t wearing any identification.

They just hope someone will recognise “that epic moustache of hers” and call them on 0279663760 with her whereabouts.