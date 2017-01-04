Little family complete

By Jake Beleski

[email protected]

One little family in Masterton is complete after an overdue pregnancy resulted in a timely New Year present.

Mia Mapusua was the first baby born in Wairarapa Hospital in 2017, 11 days past her due date.

She was born at 12.40am on January 2, and weighed 3.85kg (8 lb, 8oz).

Parents Georgie Mapusua (nee McHattie) and Hawley Mapusua were delighted with the arrival of their third child, and first daughter.

“We didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl, so it was a nice surprise,” Mrs Mapusua said yesterday.

“We were quite relieved and felt like our little family was complete.”

The couple had always planned to have three children, but would stop now that “the car is full”.

Older siblings Lucan, 6, and Ollie, 2, were “pretty chuffed big brothers”.

The birth had been smooth and incident-free, with the labour lasting “about an hour and a half”.

“It was all over pretty quickly,” she said.

“It wasn’t too stressful at all.”

The family lives in Masterton, where Georgie is a registered nurse and Hawley works at Warehouse Stationery.

All three of their children were born in Wairarapa Hospital, but that is not the only tie the family has to the hospital.

Georgie’s grandfather, Alex McHattie, was the first patient at the new hospital when it moved to its new location on the corner of Te Ore Ore Rd and Blair St in 2006.