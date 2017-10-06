Limited resources could be a problem

The Wairarapa slips cordon in action last season. Gordon Reisima attempts a sharp slip catch, watched by (l to r) George Deans, Daniel Ingham, Mason Hughes, and Dean van Deventer. PHOTO/FILE

GARY CAFFELL

Coach Neil Perry admits there is a big “if” about Wairarapa’s chances of making a decent impact on the senior men’s representative cricket scene over the 2017-18 season.

So limited are the playing resources, Wairarapa will need to avoid the hassles of injuries and unavailabilities if they are to be competitive — starting with the annual Chapple Cup tourney in Hawke’s Bay next weekend.

“When you look at the club scene we probably only have 30 or so players to pick from but if the best of them are consistently available there is no reason why we should not do well,” Perry said.

“The talent is there but depth is a problem, no question of that.”

Unfortunately for Perry, the list of “unavailables” for the Chapple Cup tourney where Wairarapa will kick off with a match against hosts Hawke’s Bay at Nelson Park on October 14 is rather daunting.

Included on it for one reason or another are Seth Rance, Robbie Anderson, Drew MacDonald, Gordon Reisima and the Sprowson brothers Stephen and Antony.

Brighter news is that three experienced players who are not currently resident here, Dean van Deventer, Liam Burling and Daniel Ingham, are likely to be part of the action.

As well, a promising Manawatu left-arm spinner and middle order batsmen in Brayden Rowe — brother of White Fern, Hannah — is keen to join their ranks as well.

Perry will have the chance to assess Rowe on Sunday when a Wairarapa XI travels to Onga to play against Manawatu in a “friendly” which could involve a couple of 25-over games.

This venue has been chosen to allow the players from both provinces to play cricket on a grass wicket before heading into the Chapple Cup.

While the Wairarapa XI has still to be confirmed, it will include several who played for the province last season — Choi Jackson, Brock Price, Robbie Speers, Jack Forrester, Nathan Elliott, Peter Sigvertsen, Jared Watt, Stefan Hook-Sporry and Quinn Childs.