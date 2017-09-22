Lifesaving training to begin

EMILY NORMAN

Kate Sims, 16, has been a volunteer lifeguard for two years now.

The St Matthew’s Collegiate student will be one of many returning to the Riversdale beach next week to “give back to the community” and continue training as a surf lifesaver.

But new faces are always welcome, she says.

Over the two years she has trained at Riversdale Beach Surf Lifesaving Club, and with prior experience in cadets and nipper programmes, Kate said she had learned the transferrable skills of communication and first aid, and had grown her confidence in the water.

“My older brother and older sister have always done surf lifesaving, and also, we’ve been going out to Riversdale since I was a baby,” she said.

“So, I’ve grown up around the lifeguard culture, doing the cadets and nipper programme.

“But everyone has this opportunity.

“If you can swim and you enjoy the adrenaline and the thrill of it, or if you enjoy the surf and enjoy the sea, give it a go.”

Kate said it was “a good feeling to give back to the community”.

“You do small things, prevention things.

“We’ve done a bit of inflatable rescue boat (IRB) stuff, jumping into the IRB, heading out and bringing people back in between the flag before things turn bad.”

There were about 10 other students from St Matthew’s joining Kate this season.

She had reeled them in last year.

“But I’d love to see some new faces and people from different schools.”

The first lot of training will take place on September 26 and 27 from 3.30pm until 5pm, and then at the same times on Tuesday and Wednesday of Term 4.

The only requirement to be involved is that the participant must be at least 14 years old before the exam day on December 9.

To register interest, contact Riversdale Beach Surf Lifesaving Club captain Mike Taylor on [email protected]

Mr Taylor said if training times don’t suit non-student type people “we could make other arrangements”.