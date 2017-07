LE GROS, Grace.

Of Featherston. Suddenly at Wairarapa Hospital, surrounded by her family on the 4th July 2017. Aged 86. Beloved wife of the late Cyril. Cherished Mum of Len and Sarah; Kath and the late Lance Cohen; Judy; George and Shirley; and Gay and Curlie. Much loved Nana and Great-Grandma of her many grandchildren.

Private family service in accordance with Grace’s wishes. Messages to the Le Gros family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743.