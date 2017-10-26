LAWRENCE, Boyd Alexander.

LAWRENCE,

Boyd Alexander.

On Monday October 23, 2017 unexpectedly at Lower Hutt, aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn for 48 years; loved father and father-in-law of the late Brent; Nigel and Janine; Angela; and Bryce. Dear grandad to Gabrielle, Oscar, Savannah and Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s NZ would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. The family thanks the Woburn Enliven staff for their wonderful care over the last six months. Boyd will be at home until 11.30am on Saturday for those who want to pay their respects.

A service for Boyd will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner of Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Saturday October 28, 2017 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.

