Rimutaka Hill Rd reopens after large slip

Both lanes on the Rimutaka Hill Rd are now open after a large slip which closed the road in both directions was cleared.

The road reopened at 3.30pm, after it had closed at 1.45pm.

Contractors estimated about 50-60 tonnes of material had fallen from the hill, completely blocking one lane and partially blocking the other.

The slip occurred about one kilometre north of Kaitoke, on the Upper Hutt side of the hill.

Delays are expected while the backlog of traffic clears.