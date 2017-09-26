Rimutaka Hill Rd reopens after large slip

1:54 PM Tuesday Sep 26, 2017

Both lanes on the Rimutaka Hill Rd are now open after a large slip which closed the road in both directions was cleared.

The road reopened at 3.30pm, after it had closed at 1.45pm.

Contractors estimated about 50-60 tonnes of material had fallen from the hill, completely blocking one lane and partially blocking the other.

The slip occurred about one kilometre north of Kaitoke, on the Upper Hutt side of the hill.

Delays are expected while the backlog of traffic clears.

 

 

 

 

 



2 Comments

  1. Richard Dahlberg on September 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Shows how vulnerable we are here. Now we have 2 MPs in the Wairarapa we may get a hearing.
    I suppose I should include Mr Scott and say 3 MPs

  2. fionabrabender on September 26, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    sorry but this is what happened to the gorge

