Large meth bust in Wairarapa

Police say an operation in Wairarapa this morning will cause a significant dent in the supply of methamphetamine across the region.

Over 50 Wellington district police staff carried out 10 search warrants at Wairarapa addresses this morning directly targeting the ongoing supply of the Class A drug methamphetamine.

Eleven people have been arrested, included both males and females ranging from late teens to late fifties, all who were closely associated to each other.

Between them, those arrested are facing 100 charges including Class A drug dealing offences, other drug charges, money laundering and participating in an organised criminal group.

Those arrested will appear in both Wellington and Masterton courts this afternoon and tomorrow morning.