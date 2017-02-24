Lakeview principal moving on

By Don Farmer

The man who has been at the helm of Lakeview School for 11 years is moving on, but not moving away.

Ed Hodgkinson broke the news to staff and pupils on Wednesday that he is relinquishing his job as school principal at the end of this term to take up one of 21 new roles throughout the country.

He will become a Principal Leadership Advisor mentoring new principals and supporting existing ones.

“My area will cover Greater Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua,” he said.

Mr Hodgkinson said the new job would not involve moving out of Masterton.

“We, as a family, have developed strong connections with Masterton, we love the place and do not want to leave it.”

Mr Hodgkinson, who became Lakeview School’s second principal after Peter Debney retired, said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time there.

“It’s been a real privilege and I have loved it here.”

He said the job had been challenging especially early on when the school was still dealing with the fallout of the forced merger of Hiona Intermediate, Totara Drive School and Lansdowne School.

“But it’s been a great journey with a good school community and amazing kids.”

Mr Hodgkinson said his proudest achievement was probably achieving a close partnership with the school’s Maori community and the work that partnership had achieved within the school.

“That has been just awesome,” he said.

Outside of his job as Lakeview principal Mr Hodgkinson has fulfilled two other roles.

He has been a part-time principals’ mentor and until two years ago was president of the Wellington Regional Primary Principals Association.

He said it was an emotional moment breaking the news to staff and pupils that he was leaving, news which had come as a total surprise to them.

No successor has yet been named and Mr Hodgkinson’s last day at Lakeview will be April 13.

He and his wife Diedre and three children make up the family unit with eldest son Aidan being an apprentice engineer in Masterton.

Daughter Emily is in her last year at Wairarapa College and youngest son Joel is in his final year at Lakeview.

Joel is head boy this year.

“That was something I had no say in and had no part to play other than being his dad,” Mr Hodgkinson said.

