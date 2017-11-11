Korus seeking revenge

Melissa Hansen batting for the Wairarapa Korus last season. PHOTO/FILE

JAKE BELESKI

The Wairarapa Korus will be after a bit of revenge when they start their Shrimpton Trophy campaign against Whanganui on Sunday.

Last year Whanganui proved far too strong for the Korus, cantering to a nine-wicket win.

Sunday’s 50-over match will be played at Wairarapa College, after the Korus had a bye in last week’s first round of matches.

Captain Esther Lanser said they were eager to atone for last year’s effort.

“We gave them their first win of the competition in about four years, last season.

“We’re pretty keen to change that.”

Whanganui lost their match last weekend to Taranaki, meaning both teams will be playing for their first points of the campaign.

Lanser said the Korus’ preparation had been really good, and many of the girls had stepped up from last year.

“Everyone’s been working really hard, and a lot of the girls are being exposed to the next level of cricket, with the under-21s and Central Hinds training squad.

“That adds quite a lot of depth to our team.”

The Korus had a pre-season match against the Wairarapa under-15 boys team, with Gemma Sims passing 50 with the bat.

Regular Hinds player Melissa Hansen has been in good touch with both bat and ball, and Lanser said it would be important for the senior players in the squad to step up.

Former Northern Districts representative, Kerry Tomlinson, will join the squad for next week’s match against Manawatu, increasing the depth of the squad.

Tomlinson, like Lanser, was a member of the Netherlands international side and is a powerful middle order batter, who is a jack-of-all trades in the field being able to keep, as well as bowl leg spin and medium pace.

“The squad is looking really good — we’re really excited,” Lanser said.

“We’re certainly taking it one game at a time, and looking to put the things we’ve been working on at training into the game.”

Lanser said there would be plenty of threats in the Whanganui team that turns up on Sunday, and identified a few players they will have to keep an eye on.

“They’ve got Jess Watkins who’s a Hinds player, and she’s a very useful off-spin bowler and also a very dangerous batter.

“They’ve got a couple of ex-Hinds players in Michelle Mitchell and Lisa Grant, so that will be their main group of players to watch out for.”

Karen Bracewell will vice-captain the Korus, offering her steadying hand in the batting order and will assist Lanser with her leadership qualities both on and off the field.

Korus squad: Esther Lanser (c), Georgia Atkinson, Karen Bracewell, Caitlin Elliott, Amy Fitzgerald, Monique Graves, Melissa Hansen, Kayarna Jones-Dennes, Tahlia Jones-Dennes, Kate Sims, Gemma Sims, Hattie Vincent.