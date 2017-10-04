KNOWLES, Margaret Helen.

Peacefully surrounded by family at Cornwall Rest Home, Masterton on 3rd October 2017 in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie (Deceased), Simon, Judith and Paul Richardson, (Palmerston North), Deborah and Brendon Hartwig, (Upper Hutt), Peter, Ruth and Raymond Rahim and loved Nana of Elyse Hartwig, Julie, and Yashmeene Rahim. Loved sister of Lois Noble (Motueka). Messages to the family may be sent C/ – PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842 or left at www.heavenaddress.com .Special Thanks to the management, staff and residents of Cornwall Rest Home.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret’s life in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Friday 6th October at 1.30pm.



