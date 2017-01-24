Kind weather greets Huri Huri riders

11:01 AM Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

The weather was kind to participants for for the Pedal for Parkinson’s challenge yesterday.

The event, part of the Huri Huri Bike Festival, helped raise money for Parkinson’s Wairarapa.

Cyclists had an option of three tracks, 72km, 43km or the 15km hill climb. The participants started from Gladstone Vineyard, meandered through the Wairarapa Valley and then tackled Admiral Hill.

The event organiser Catherine Rossiter-Stead said on Monday, registrations for the event were lower than expected, but hoped people were waiting to check the weather on the day.

“Paddle for Parkinson is a lovely event,” she said. “The idea is something fun and different too.”

Times-Age photographer Jade Cvetkov followed the cyclists’ progress yesterday.

 

Mike Parker, Peter Jones on tandem bike, ride up Admiral hill. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

Leslie Mouat and Phil Sutherland nearing the end of the Pedal for Parkinson's ride - Huri Huri , Admiral Hill. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

Mike Parker, Peter Jones on tandem bike. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

A happy MP Ron Mark at the finish on Admiral Hill. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

Cyclists rest after the Pedal for Parkinson's ride. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

Belinda Fuller riding in Pedal for Parkinson's ride at Admiral Hill. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV

