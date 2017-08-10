KEAY, John Roy.

KEAY, John Roy.

On August 9, 2017 died peacefully at Cornwall Resthome, Masterton. Much loved husband of the late Diana. Cherished father of Donna and Mike Falloon. Loved Grandad John of Alex, Lucy and George. Adored brother of Jen Williams (Adelaide) and Maggie Keay (Sheppey, UK). John’s family sincerely thank the staff at Cornwall Resthome and Dr. Aage for all their care and support. All messages c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840 or can be left on John’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service for John will be held in the Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Friday August 11 at 10:00am, followed by private cremation.

Wairarapa Funeral Services

www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz

FDANZ, Masterton