KARAITIANA, Shannon Lee.

KARAITIANA,

Shannon Lee.

On 11 July 2017.

Loved Dad of Dario, Ronan, and Gian-Carlo. Loved son of Jamie and Leeann, and Lianne and Gordy. Loved brother of Troy and Keri, Misty, Sam and Nicole, Nick and Sarah. A loved grandson, uncle, cousin and friend.

Shannon is lying at 61 Church St, Masterton until his service at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton on Friday 14th July 2017 at 2.00pm followed by cremation. Messages to the Karaitiana family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz