We just wanna have fun

By Annabella Gamboni

Wairarapa College got pretty footloose last week with their annual production Back to the 80s… The Totally Awesome Musical.

The cast sang and danced through the hits of the 1980s in homage to the iconic era of Madonna and Michael Jackson – not that any of the young cast would remember it.

Director Gavin McEwen said the production was a great success not just with audiences, but also with what the experience did for the cast’s confidence.

Many of the cast of 67 were new to musical theatre, he said.

“I can vividly remember three months ago the looks on the faces of the rugby, football and hockey boys, as they joined the production cast for the first time – it was a mixture of shock, awe and mostly nervousness.”

The “give it a go” attitude of the cast was a fantastic experience for its members, many of whom said it was the highlight of their school careers, Mr McEwen said.