Passed away on the 26th July 2017, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father of Michael, Lynda, Vicki, Paul and Tony. Much loved by all his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his late sister Verna.

A service for Lindsay will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin on Friday 4th August 2017 at 1 pm followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin.

