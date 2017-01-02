Jersey dominates Trade Me

By Jake Beleski

A signed Hurricanes rugby jersey worn by the late Jerry Collins was the biggest Wairarapa-based auction of 2016 for Trade Me.

The Jersey got over 9300 views and sold for $4830.

The former All Black was killed alongside his partner Alana Madill in a car crash in the south of France in 2015.

It is thought that Collins, riding in the rear of the car, threw himself across his daughter Ayla to protect her from the impact.

Ayla survived the crash, but spent months in hospital with severe injuries.

The jersey was donated by Collins to former Canes commercial manager Sam Rossiter-Stead in 2008, and all proceeds gained from the auction were used to benefit Ayla.

After the auction finished in August Mr Rossiter-Stead had described the amount raised as “unbelievable”.

“The auction really took off in the last hour and I’m so grateful to all the bidders who pushed the price up and helped to make such a huge contribution to Ayla’s trust fund and assist with her future.”