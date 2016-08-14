Jerry’s jersey makes big bucks for baby Ayla

The sale of a Hurricanes jersey worn by the late Jerry Collins has left both the buyer and seller excited.

Greytown’s Sam Rossiter-Stead put the signed jersey on Trademe last week to raise money for Collins’s daughter Ayla Collins.

The jersey was donated by the ex-All Black to former Canes commercial manager Mr Rossiter-Stead in 2008 after Collins left New Zealand to play rugby in France.

Yesterday the auction closed, with the jersey selling for $4830.

Mr Rossiter-Stead described the amount as “unbelievable”.

“I rung the winning bidder as soon as the auction closed and he was even more excited than me.

“The auction really took off in the last hour and I’m so grateful to all the bidders who pushed the price up and helped to make such a huge contribution to Ayla’s trust fund and assist with her future.

“I just wish I had half a dozen of JC’s jerseys.”

Collins was killed alongside his wife Alana Madill in a car crash in the south of France in 2015.

The former All Black, who was in the rear of the car, is thought to have thrown himself across his daughter’s body to protect her from the impact of a bus which struck their car.

Ayla survived, but spent months in hospital with severe injuries.

A second rare Hurricanes jersey, especially created for last year’s Super Rugby final against the Highlanders, was subsequently donated to Mr Rossiter-Stead by Canes assistant coach John Plumtree.

It is still up for auction on Trade Me until Monday evening and has already received a bid of $1,000.

Mr Rossiter-Stead said he hoped “some more bidders will come out of the woodwork over the weekend”.