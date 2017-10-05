Heart of Arts volunteers Dra McKay and Doreen Finlay holding up some of the little artworks in the exhibition. PHOTO/EMILY NORMAN

EMILY NORMAN

It’s the little things in life that go a long way.

And Heart of Arts in Carterton will be cashing in on this concept as a fundraiser, showcasing more than 150 little artworks for a cash and carry art exhibition.

Dubbed the “little canvas challenge”, artists around Wairarapa and further afield were given the challenge to fill a 10x10cm canvas with their work, using any media they saw fit including paints, textiles, and objects.

Heart of Arts volunteer Dra McKay said it was not only an opportunity to collect funds for the gallery and keep it running, but also an opportunity to enhance people’s creative wellness.

“The brief for the artworks was all mediums, all themes,” she said.

“The only thing was if they gave the work back to us, it was fully ours to sell.

“All proceeds come back to the gallery.

“In a way, we’re asking our artists to get creative to help this place run.”

The opening night is Tuesday, October 10 at 5.30pm at Heart of Arts in Carterton, and whatever is not sold on the night will comprise the running exhibition until October 25.

Each artwork, regardless of who the artist is, will sell for $25 each.

“Original art has an energy that is different. It’s great for people to live with original art for a lot of different reasons,” McKay said.

“At $25 you are getting an original piece of art really affordably.”

The exhibition, officially called Heart Beats: It’s the Little Things falls under the umbrella of the Kokomai Creative Festival which runs from October 13 to 22.

Artist and volunteer Doreen Finlay said it was a challenge for her to create an artwork for the exhibition because she was used to painting on much bigger canvases.

She said there had been a similar response from other artists, which has resulted in people trying things they don’t normally try.

It is hoped if the event is successful as a fundraiser that it could become a biennial affair.