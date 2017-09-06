IRELAND, John Ronald.

IRELAND,

John Ronald.

On September 4, 2017 at home. Dearly loved husband and friend of Marie. Adored father of Kerry and Michael. Much loved son of Joan and the late Ron Ireland. Brother of Dean and Stephen and their partners. All messages C/-PO Box 460, Masterton 5840 or can be left on John’s tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service to celebrate John’s life will be held in St Marks Church, cnr of 185 High Street (SH2) and Richmond Road Carterton, on September Friday 8th at 11:00am.



