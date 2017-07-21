INKSTER, Neill.



“Service above Self”

INKSTER,

Neill.

On 20th July 2017, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 66 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Jenny (Masterton), Pamela and Allan Brodie (Nelson), Jane Lamb (Masterton). Loved Pop of Sally, Bridget, Nikki, and Ben, Kiel, Todd, Scott and Brooke, Luke, and their families. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Hospital rehabilitation courtyard would be appreciated, PO Box 486, Masterton 5804 or left at the service. Messages to the Inkster family maybe posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842.

A Service to give thanks for Neill’s life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Wednesday 26 July at 2pm followed by private cremation.



Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz