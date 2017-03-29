Ifill thrills youngsters

WBS Martinborough Football Club launched their new set-up on Saturday, and former Wellington Phoenix player Paul Ifill was there to mark the occasion.

Ifill took 18 local children for an hour’s training session with a mini game at the end in which he took part, which the kids thoroughly enjoyed.

Paul Bywater from WBS made a special presentation of the new Martinborough (seniors) kit to Ifill, before he autographed some shirts and posed for photos with the youngsters.

Club president Paul Brandon said they had a fantastic number of local parents and children turn up to support the club and take part in various training activities.

Capital Football’s development manager, Steeve Sharpe, and Cam Hayton from Sport Wellington Wairarapa also came along to see how much the club had been developed and to see the continuing plans for the future.

A small army of volunteers made sure that the event went off without any issues and Ifill was especially keen to thank Helen, Hayley, Ngahuia, Eve, Amy and Lulu for keeping the sausages, drinks and registrations flowing throughout the day.

Brandon said special thanks must go to Grant, who organised Paul Ifill’s attendance, and the rest of the senior team who pitched in to assist with training the rest of the children and making sure the grounds looked the part.

“The team and event would not have been possible without the funding and support from WBS, Pelorus Trust, Play the Field (kit manufacturer), Martinborough Community Board and a private donation from a local Martinborough businessman – a massive thank you to all.”