Hymers targets juniors for camp

By Gary Caffell

Grace Hymers is on a mission.

Sitting at number 16 in Squash New Zealand’s ranks for the under-17 junior girls division, the Masterton 17-year-old is intent on developing the potential of Wairarapa’s younger talent.

And to that end she has organised a summer training camp to be held at the Red Star Squash Club from January 17 to 19.

Hymers’ cv is impressive.

Apart from her high national ranking the past 12 months has seen her receive the Wellington Squash award for most improved junior, be part of Red Star’s competition-winning division one and two women’s squads, be a finalist for the Wairarapa junior sports awards and make it into the Wellington regional side.

But while she has been delighted with her own progress Hymers now wants to share that focus by helping to streer what she calls an “amazing bunch” of Wairarapa juniors in a similar direction.

“I do think that some of our juniors are not given enough opportunities to showcase their talent and hopefully I can help in that respect,” Hymers said.

“There’s nothing better than seeing juniors having fun and enjoying their squash, and improving at the same time.

“I’ve been lucky to experience that feeling myself and I’d like to think I can pass it on.”

Hymers emphasises her camp is not a tournament, rather the three days will see the participants take part in a number of squash activities — some technical, some fun — and also fitness sessions where the fun factor will again be a high priority.

Small prizes will be given to those who impress through the effort they put in and the sportsmanship they display.

“The big thing is to improve knowledge and confidence while still making it enjoyable, it definitely won’t be results-based,” she said.

Hymers also noted her camp was not being aimed at any particular age group, that juniors of all ages were welcome to attend.

Rackets and eye-wear will be provided if necessary.