HYDE, Shirley Nalda.

Shirley Nalda.

On October 8, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, surrounded by her loving family, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Brian Marshall, Alistair and Karen, Fiona and Tom Walls. Cherished Grandma of Kelly, Paige and Nelson; Aleeda and Gemma; and Damian. Sister of Beverley and the late Irene. Dearest friend of Sally. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road Masterton on Friday, October 13 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.



