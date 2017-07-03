HUME, Lynne.

On 2nd July 2017 at Wairarapa Hospital. Much loved wife of Bill; sister of Dianne and Mike; mother of Suzi, Jo and David; grandmother of Ben and Max; Cale and Ruby; Jayden, Leah and Aleesha; mother in law of Glen and Sonya. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Suzy Austen Voluntary Euthanasia Legal Defence Fund at www.gofundme.com/suzyausten or may be left at the service.

Funeral Service will be held at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Friday 7th July 2017 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. The family thanks family and friends for all their love and support. Huge thanks to the amazing staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their incredible kindness and care. Messages to the Hume family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Lynne’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz