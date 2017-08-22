HUBBARD, Rona Pauline (nee Knipe).

On 20th August 2017, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved and loving best friend of Ken. Loved mother of Pauline (deceased), Marie (Carterton), and Debra (Palmerston North). Loved Nana of Crystal and Cory; Tyler, Kane, and Kurt and Ruby. Loved “Nana Rona” of Courtney, Charlotte, and Trinity. Loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. Dearest friend of Margaret Hooper.

A service for Rona will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Wednesday 23rd August 2017 at 1:00pm followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Hubbard family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Rona’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz