HOOK,
Keith Wilton.
On August 16, 2017 unexpectedly at Lansdowne Park Lifestyle Village, aged 91 years. Very much loved husband of the late Marguerite (Peg). Cherished father and father-in-law of John and Erica, Philip and Maria. Loved Grandad of Stefan, Kristyn; Jonathan and Annette. Special thanks to the staff of Lansdowne Park Lifestyle Village for their care of Keith. All messages c/- PO Box 460 Masterton 5840.
A service to celebrate Keith’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Wednesday August 23, at 11:00am. Followed by private cremation.
