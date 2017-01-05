Home sweet home wanted

Hayley Gastmeier

Lazarus the kitten, practically brought back from the dead, is now ready for rehoming.

The female feline was taken into Featherston’s South Wairarapa Veterinarian Services last month, wrapped in a t-shirt, by a man who found it on the side of the road.

At the time the clinic staff didn’t hold high hopes for the cat, thought to have been feral.

But vet nurse Jessie MacNeil said yesterday that Lazarus was doing “really, really well” and the clinic had advertised her adoption on their Facebook page.

“She’s lovely. There’s a photo of her just being snuggled, she’s really, really sweet.”

Ms MacNeil said the kitten would be best suited to a home without dogs or small children.

“She needs quite a special home so we’re going to be a wee bit picky and pretty patient, we don’t mind waiting.”

Lazarus “doesn’t mind” other cats but was still uneasy around dogs, especially larger ones, she said.

“She’s popped on quite a bit of weight, she’s getting a little bit chubby if anything, but she’s doing really well.”