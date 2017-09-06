HOLLAND, Jean Lilian (nee Manners).

HOLLAND,

Jean Lilian

(nee Manners).

Of Masterton.

On 4th September 2017, peacefully in the presence of her family at Wairarapa Hospital, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of Frank, and the late Philip. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lesley and Paul, Ian and Pauline, Hazel and Denis, Graham and the late Michelle. Nanna to Michelle and Shane, Kelly and Stu, Courtney, Philip, Ashley and Lisa, Loren, Rachael and Andrew, and Stephanie. Great Nanna to Gemma, James, Oliver, and Benjamin. Loved by all and will be remembered.

A private cremation has been held. Messages to 96 Oxford Street, Masterton.



