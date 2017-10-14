HIGGINS – FULL TIME TEAM MEMBERS

FULL TIME TEAM MEMBERS

Due to continued growth we are looking to employ the following experienced personnel: All applicants preferred to have a minimum of class 2, WTR’s licences.

• Foreman – Construction & Surfacing

• Class 2 Truck Drivers

• Class 5 Truck Drivers

• Registered Drain layers

• Excavator Operators

• Qualified Pipe Layers / Water Reticulation

• Concrete Placers

Higgins Contractors is committed to providing a safe and drug free work place. The successful applicant will be required to pass a workplace medical, drug and alcohol test prior to commencement of employment.

To apply, come into the Branch and fill in an Application Form.Or Contact Kirsten 06 370 0562.

Applications Close Thursday 26th October 2017 unless filled prior.