HERMON, Irene Alice.

HERMON,

Irene Alice (nee Henderson).

21st August 2017, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Cherished mother to Kevin (dec), Marilyn (dec) and Renee. Adored grandmother of Shane, Aaron, Stacey, Amelia and Georgia. Step-mother of Col and Ronald. Loving sister of Alan and Raymond.

Hamilton Funerals

Sydney

+612 9449 5544