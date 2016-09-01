By Geoff Vause

geoff.vause@age.co.nz

The name Jeff Beck may not strike a chord for many young people but the virtuoso guitarist is still doing it, and he has a Wairarapa connection.

The Yardbirds’ guitarist from the 1960s lined up with Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, made the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame twice, and appeared on albums with Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger, ZZ Top and many more.

David Hedley and Alex Hedley from the Masterton bookselling and publishing family were working for Genesis Publications when they met Beck and a number of other rock stars in Los Angeles earlier this month at the launch of BECK01, a colour depiction of Beck’s passion for hot-rods and his music.

David was the MC on the night, introducing Jeff and the book to the illustrious gathering and an army of media.

This is no ordinary book: a limited edition, hand-bound collector’s item; leather and aluminium, suited to the subject of hot rods and guitars.

Mr Hedley said the acclaimed musician was buoyant at the launch, held at a replica 1950s milk bar known as Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard on August 8.

“I had heard he was shy, but he was far from it that day, surrounded by hot rods and friends. He was great fun,”

Mr Hedley said.

“He’s a vegetarian, so it was veggie burgers for him, with girls on roller-skates and dozens of media, it was a buzz.

“We went to his concert at Hollywood Bowl the next night.

“Jeff Beck is constantly reinventing himself using socially charged lyrics and working with young musicians.

“I’ve done a few of these for Genesis Publications, including Ringo Starr at Sunset Marquee a couple of years back.”

Priced in New Zealand at $750 each, the Jeff Beck signed and limited edition is being exhibited at Hedleys in Masterton in September.

GETTY IMAGE 587562142

Jeff Beck with his book and car at Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Hedley rocks with the best