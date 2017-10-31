HEAYNS, Clara Lucia (nee de Menech).

Of Levin, formerly Taita. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th October 2017 at Te Whanau Rest Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother of Alan. Loved sister, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt. Special thanks to the staff at Te Whanau for their care and attention.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Weraroa Rd, Levin on Thursday 2nd November 2017 at 10-30 am. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the Church.

