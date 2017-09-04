Heart of Hadlow to step down

Hadlow Preparatory School principal Michael Mercer is retiring at the end of term two next year. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

CHELSEA BOYLE

[email protected]

It was a career that started with the spark of inspiration inside the classroom, with one really good teacher passing on a love of education.

Once Michael Mercer had his heart set on being a teacher he never really left the schooling system, but that will change when he steps down as principal of Hadlow Preparatory School at the end of term two next year.

“I started school when I was five, I’m leaving at 65,” he said.

He credits his mother for being determined to see her children into lifelong careers and encouraging his interest.

“She made sure I followed through.”

Mr Mercer taught in various South Island schools, before jumping at the chance to teach at Hadlow.

Somebody had told him in passing they thought the school would close within two years and he could not resist the challenge.

He stepped into the role of deputy headmaster in 1987 and would later become principal in 1996.

Apart from two years of flatting, Mr Mercer said he had always lived on a school site.

“I live onsite which I really love, it’s 65 steps from my office to my front door.

“It’s just far enough, I never take work home.”

Traditionally, livingon site was an expectation for boarding house teachers and it proved easier on the wallet.

It also meant the children of Hadlow have had the company of Mr Mercer’s cat Pinot Noir.

Mr Mercer saw the school through a period of great change with the boarding house closing in 1993 and the single year group, single classroom setup being overtaken by open floor plan learning hubs.

He also took the school through the integration process, something he saw as a step towards an increased level of professionalism at the school.

“We have had a full roll since integration,” he said.

There was a lot Mr Mercer loved about the school.

“Because it’s still a relatively small school you know everyone,” he said.

“You know their personalities and quirks, and you try to nurture those.

“They are the real person. You don’t want a set of clones.

“It’s about letting them be themselves.”

His next big adventure is building his dream home in Masterton, and he will be taking Pinot Noir with him.

“My first house will be my last house.”