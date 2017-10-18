HEAD TEACHER (FIXED TERM, MATERNITY COVER)



HEAD TEACHER

(FIXED TERM, MATERNITY COVER)

Hadlow Preschool are looking for an experienced, passionate, approachable, confident, qualified Head Teacher able to hit the ground running for Terms 1 – 3, 2018.

To be successful you will need to:

• Be an ECE qualified and fully registered Teacher

• Have at least 1 years’ experience in a Head Teacher role

• Have a strong knowledge of MOE and ERO requirements, ECE legislation, funding, policies and procedures that impact on centre operations and educational programmes

• Understand the Reggio Emilia approach

• Possess excellent communication skills

For a full job description, application form and any further questions please contact Kim Whiteman [email protected] or

Ph. 370 6182. Applications Close Friday 27th October.