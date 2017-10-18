HEAD TEACHER
(FIXED TERM, MATERNITY COVER)
Hadlow Preschool are looking for an experienced, passionate, approachable, confident, qualified Head Teacher able to hit the ground running for Terms 1 – 3, 2018.
To be successful you will need to:
• Be an ECE qualified and fully registered Teacher
• Have at least 1 years’ experience in a Head Teacher role
• Have a strong knowledge of MOE and ERO requirements, ECE legislation, funding, policies and procedures that impact on centre operations and educational programmes
• Understand the Reggio Emilia approach
• Possess excellent communication skills
For a full job description, application form and any further questions please contact Kim Whiteman [email protected] or
Ph. 370 6182. Applications Close Friday 27th October.