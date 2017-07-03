HARRISON, Doreen Mary (Dee).

On 1 July 2017 peacefully at Masterton, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late George Harrison. Treasured Mum of Susan and Richard Tustain, Steven and Maria Harrison, and the late Gerald Hardy. Cherished Nanny of Glen and Susanna, Shelley and Nick, Luke, and Stephanie. Great Nanny of Imogen and Luella. Dearly loved sister of Valerie and John Scott (UK), and Caroline (Phyllis) Sedgwick-Doig (Geelong)

“Mum will live on in our thoughts and in our hearts forever. Always a lady.”

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick’s Church, Queen Street Masterton on Wednesday 5 July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.



