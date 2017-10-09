HARRIS, Valerie Audrey (Val) (nee Higgins).

Formerly of Greytown. On 8th October 2017 peacefully surrounded by family at Aroha Care Centre for the Elderly, Lower Hutt. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Barry Sanders, Michael, Stephanie and Gerry Stevens, Winnell and Robert Hamilton, and Sean. Loved Nan of her 12 grandchildren and her 17 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many.

‘Requiescat in Pace’

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society, PO Box 865, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated.

A Requiem Mass for Val will be celebrated in the Chapel of the Aroha Care Centre, 6 Cooper St, Taita, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 11 October 2017 at 10.30am followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery at 2.45pm. A prayer vigil will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday evening at 6.00pm. Messages to the Harris family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Val’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz