HARGREAVES, Julia Kathleen.

Passed away peacefully on 15 November 2017 surrounded by her family at home. Dearly loved wife of Mike Moore and the late Tony Hargreaves. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Guy and Susan, Dave and Sal, Brigie and Andy and Mark and Bridget. Dear sister of Sally and the late Ric. Beloved granny of Xani, Adelaide and Henry, Will and Oliver, Emma and Charlie, Sophie, James and Guy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kahukura Palliative Care are welcome. All messages to 19 Manuka Street, Masterton.

A service for Julia will be held in Epiphany Church, 54 High Street, Masterton on Monday, 20 November 2017 at 1.30pm.



