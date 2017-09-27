Hansen stars in Dubai

Melissa Hansen fires one down. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

GARY CAFFELL

Wairarapa’s Melissa Hansen was “pretty happy” with her form as a member of the New Zealand senior women’s team at the World Cup indoor cricket tournament in Dubai last weekend.

It’s a typically modest assessment by the 21-year-old who, despite being the second youngest in the national squad and eligible for selection for the Under-22 side, twice earned the distinction of being named player of the match.

“I was pretty happy with the way things went — there were a couple of games where I would have liked to have done better but overall it was about as good as I could have hoped for.”

Up against opposition from Australia, England, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, the New Zealand team played eight matches in all and Hansen was involved in six of them.

The last of her appearances came in what was to New Zealand’s final act of the tournament — a semi-final with South Africa to decide who would play hot favourites Australia in the grand final.

With the Kiwis having beaten South Africa in qualifying round play, another victory seemed on the cards but this time it was South Africa who came out on top, thereby relegating New Zealand to third place.

Having starred with the ball in previous games Hansen had the responsibility of bowling the last over for New Zealand.

“I think we were all hoping I could come up with something magical and take three or four wickets and perhaps pull off a miracle win but I managed just the one.”

Australia went on to beat South Africa in the decider and maintained their reputation as the top indoor cricket nation by winning the senior men’s, Under-22 men’s and Under-22 women’s titles as well.

“The Aussies are just so professional in everything they do, they put plans in place and execute them 100 per cent and that’s something that other teams still struggle to do,” Hansen said.

“The gap between the other countries is closing all the time but they are still out in front by a good way.”

Hansen said fielding was the area which perhaps best illustrated the difference between Australia and their opposition.

“They are very composed there but sometimes we are guilty of trying to rush things and we make basic errors as a result.

“It’s all about being prepared to take a split second longer and keep mistakes to a minimum.”

Hansen will now turn her attention to the outdoor game where she represents the Wairarapa Korus and Central Hinds.